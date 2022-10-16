Electing your choice governor, matter of eight hours on election day, Jandor tells Lagosians

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has charged Lagosians to rally together and take a decision to elect governor of their choice, that would be answerable to them, come 2023, saying that such decision was what could be accomplished within period of eight hours on election day.

The PDP governorship candidate made the call on Sunday at a press conference themed: “For things to really work in Lagos, we need a truly independent Helmsman,” which took place in the Ikeja area of the state.

Adediran, who is popularly called Jandor, however, said he remained the candidate to beat, noting that from the day he picked his party ticket to contest as governor, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) knew very well that it was a quit notice for them, come 2023.

The PDP standard bearer, while reiterating his resolve to transform the face of governance in Lagos with progressive touch on education, healthcare, transportation, ease of doing business, rule of law, among others, pointedly said what Lagos needed now was a governor that was truly independent and would not need second level approval from anyone to serve citizens of the state.

He, however, said they would achieve this if, on election day, they took a deliberate decision between the hours 8 O’clock in the morning and 4 O’clock in the afternoon and voted for the candidate of their choice, doing away with party affiliation.

This was just as he quickly noted that the new Electoral Act was there already to defend people’s votes as, according to him, the 2023 elections would be run and won at the polling units, which he said was common knowledge.

“What we should look at, can we give Lagos a governor that doesn’t need second level of approval to do things? That’s what Lagos needs. We don’t need a governor that would say something now, and somebody would call him and say you are stupid, why do you think that is possible? And the governor would come back and says something else.

“So we need to collapse party affiliation to elect this governor that will follow our way, that will be accountable to us. So that’s a task for us, all of us need to come together and take a decision.

“And you see in this case, it will take 8 hours’ decision to change the government of this state, between 8 O’clock in the morning and 4 O’clock in the afternoon on election day, it is gone and gone, with our decision. All we need to do is just to be deliberate in our action. Today we have an Electoral Act that will defend our votes, it’s there already.

“Elections in 2023 would be run and won at the polling units, they already knew from the day Jandor picked the PDP ticket in Lagos. They already knew that this ticket is a quit notice for them, they are leaving in 2023,” he said.

Responding to a question, the PDP governorship candidate said he would ensure that all the transformation he promised on education, concerning making it free and compulsory at both primary and secondary levels and in other sectors of the economy would start manifesting in his first 100days in office.

Adediran also assured that all the ongoing projects as well as the abandoned ones would be completed by his administration, if voted into office, come 2023, even as he cited the 4th Mainland Bridge, which he said had been a major campaign issue by successive administrations and since 2003 when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as then governor was seeking reelection.

