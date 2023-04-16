The newly appointed Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, His Royal Majesty, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, has said that he would not take his appointment by Governor Seyin Makinde for granted.

He lauded the governor for finding him worthy of the appointment, just as he vowed to deploy his experience and resources for the development of the university.

Awuse made these disclosures at his palace, in Emohua, Rivers State, when a delegation from LAUTECH, led by the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Professor Ayodeji Omole paid him a visit.

The monarch, who extolled leadership of the university for finding time to felicitate him, promised to utilise resources in his disposal to ensure that the recorded successes of LAUTECH are further enhanced, stressing that his people and the entire Rivers State are happy about the appointment.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the university’s delegation, Professor Ayodeji Omole, thanked the traditional ruler for accepting his new appointment as chancellor and prayed that God will grant him the wherewithal to lead the LAUTECH to the desired destination.

He also briefed Awuse on the forthcoming convocation ceremonies during which the chancellor’s investiture will feature on Friday, April 28.

Other dignitaries at the meeting included the Chief of Staff to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Chukwuemeka Woke and acting vice chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port-Harcourt, Professor Okey Onuchukwu.

The LAUTECH team included the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council and Senate, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, bursar, Mr Abayomi Okediji, the Deputy Registrar (Council Affairs and Legal Matters), Barrister Adebayo Adeyi, as well as the Deputy Registrar (Public and Alumni Relations), Olalekan Fadeyi.