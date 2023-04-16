There was a fire outbreak at Queens College in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

The fire, according to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, started in a two-room boys’ quarter located behind the Staff quarters of the all-girls school.

Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the two-room was being used for lodging as well as a store.

However, she said there was no casualty recorded, adding that men of the state fire service quickly put out the fire.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, while the police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from forcefully gaining access to the school premises. No life was lost in the incident,” she said in her report.