I will win Anambra ― Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence about his victory in Anambra State, in the 2023 election.

This was the position of the candidate during a harmonization exercise of over 200 support groups in the state by the Presidential Campaign Management Committee of the Atiku-Okwa ticket in Anambra State, led by its Director General, Professor Obiora Okonkwo.

Okonkwo expressed confidence that Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, would win majority votes in Anambra State given the level of support received so far from Ndi Anambra.

Okonkwo stated this in Awka, Anambra State, after the meeting of the state management committee. He praised the work ethic, commitment, and dedication of the Deputy Director for Support and Volunteer Groups, Rt. Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, who is also the minority leader at the Anambra State 7th Assembly.

He said: “We have no doubt that Anambra state will deliver majority votes for PDP; this has remained the pattern since 1999. We’ve remained a PDP state even when there’s another party at the state level, but the people have continued to vote for a national party with the spread and capacity to win the presidency.

“So far, we have received reports from the Deputy Director for Volunteer and Support Groups, Rt. Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, that over two hundred support and volunteer groups with a combined membership of over 500, 000 electorates who cut across the 5,720 polling booths in the state have been harmonized.”

Onyebuchi Offor confirmed during the meeting that more volunteer groups were still rooting for the Atiku Abubakar presidency in the state, and they have begun to mobilize other voters, even going so far as to self-fund their campaigns and outreach.

Offor stated that aside from the already harmonized 200 self-funding groups, there are a host of other volunteer groups that are rooting for the PDP Presidential candidate.

“We are looking forward to harmonizing more support groups and raising the number to above one million voters who would troop out en masse on the day of the election and cast their ballots for the PDP and defend such votes.”

Okonkwo described the progress as time and proof that the management committee is made of square pegs in a square hole and competent hands that are delivering on their mandate and niche. He expressed confidence and praised Rt. Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, whom he described as a trailblazer and fluent grassroots political mobilizer.

Okonkwo added that Anambra is the home state of the PDP and the party parades arrays of quality candidates in all assembly elective positions in the state and urged the people to continue in their support of the party.

With the report of over 500,000 electorates already harmonized and more still routing for the PDP, it’s obvious that our people have begun to give credence to our message, taking note of the fact that an Atiku Abubakar presidency is inevitable given the realities on the ground and Anambra votes will be mobilized for the PDP.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



