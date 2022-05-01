Niger commissioners purchase APC senate form for Gov Sani-Bello

The Niger State Commissioners Forum has purchased an expression of interest and nomination form for the Niger North Senatorial seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello.

While receiving the form at the Government House in Minna, the state capital, Governor Sani-Bello who said he had earlier made up his mind not to vie for any office after his tenure as governor elapses.

He, however, disclosed that the genuine call by different groups not just within the zone but throughout the state made him develop interest, adding that his refusal to do so would amount to being unfair.

“I am highly overwhelmed and grateful for this gesture. A long time ago I said I wasn’t going to contest for any office again and I wasn’t mincing words.

“I was reluctant but I’m becoming interested now having seen that genuinely, it is what most of the people want. People believe that having gone through this, at this point to abandon, fold my arms and just walk away, I won’t be fair,” he said.

The Commissioner for Works, who is also the Chairman of the Commissioners Forum, Alhaji Mamman Musa, while handing over the form to the Secretary, Lolo 2023 Project for Senate, Zone C for onward presentation to the governor, said the leadership style of the governor and their desire for him to further add value to the state, prompted the forum to purchase the senatorial nomination form for him.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the campaign organization, Abdullahi Idris Garba, represented by the secretary, Aminu Yusuf, said they believe in the capacity of the governor to bring about more development projects in the zone.