May Day: Ebonyi workers demand salary review in line with present economic realities

The organised labour in Ebonyi State has call on Governor David Umahi to review the salaries of civil servants in the state.

According to them, their present salaries can no longer take care of their families with the current economic realities facing the country.

State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Leonard Nkah, disclosed this during the 2022 May Day Celebration (Workers Day) with the theme “Politics/Labour and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria.”

The Ebonyi workers, according to the NLC Chairman also appealed to Governor Umahi to increase the workforce of the state since the interview recruitment exercise for the civil servants has been conducted to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state.

Nkah also plead to the state government to pay the pensioners all their outstanding gratuities and pay all civil servants from Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu LGA arrears of their suspended salaries to enable them cope with the current economic realities.

“We got to know that they have received the April 2022 salary but the arrears of the other months are still hanging,” he observed.





“We therefore, request for a salary review to enable workers cope with the present economic realities in the country. the take-home from their salaries, no longer take care of their home.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“With a due sense of humility, Your Excellency, we kindly request for your consideration and approval of the outcome of the already conducted interview and exams of the applicants for the state civil service because it will help to reduce the rate of unemployment facing the state and country in general.

“We appeal to the governor that since the recruitment interview has been conducted that we expect the workforce should be increased on time so that the next governor will not say the action was targeted to heap wage bill on the administration,” he said.

The chairman also added that “in the public service, in the authorized establishment in the budget of every year, vacancies are created, for conversion and promotion of the workforce and if not implemented, the vacancies created will continue to affect the wheel of service.”

Nkah, however, urged the governor to complement his efforts in keeping the service alive, for optimal productivity, saying that “there is a need for immediate approval of conversion and advancement of workers who are due and qualified with the requisite credentials to fill the vacancies created in the authorized establishment of 2022.”

Nkah also urged the state government to provide a mini-transport scheme that will take and bring back the workers to their various offices at the Ochoudo city to motivate the workers who on daily basis, trek to their offices under rain and hectic sun.