Family, sympathisers weep as Tafa Balogun is laid to rest

Sympathisers, close associates and family of the late former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, were in tears as the deceased was laid to rest in his country home at Ila-Orangun of Ila local government area of the state on Saturday.

The deceased who was buried on Saturday afternoon was described as a fulfilled man who had contributed greatly to the development of humanity while on Earth.

Pleasant words and commentaries were made by different people that came from all walks of life as the man was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, at the funeral programme while state government officials were also in attendance.

