Nigeria will experience victory against all odds —Muoka

GENERAL Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said that despite all the many challenges of the country, victory is assured for Nigerians and other citizens of the world.

Muoka, gave the assurance at the conclusion of the annual Mgbidi International crusade with the theme, “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done”, a programme which was held in Lagos first time ever.

He made this known while delivering the sermon centered on the theme of the programme, saying that, “I am assuring you victory is definite, no cause to fear or worry. What I am assuring you is that God will see you through. He is seeing you; God will finish the work He Has started. As long as you join yourself to God you will be unlimited. As long as God is with us this year we shall succeed, whatever you are looking for the Lord will give to you.”

“We need His presence always; He is the only one that knows our future. This year we shall not walk in darkness. As you walk in light I am assuring that victory is definite. I do not know what you are looking for, God is equal to the task, He is the only one that can do and undo.

“What man cannot do, God will do for you. Remember He visited Sarah at the appointed time and Isaac was born, your own Isaac is on the way… We are moving on to victory and heaven at last,” Muoka stated while offering prayers for individuals and reiterating that 2022 marks the year of dominion, favour, blessings and miracles.

Also speaking at the event, Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, a day before the grand finale of the crusade, testified how God used Muoka to change his story for good.

He recalled how Muoka was instrumental to his emergence as the governor of Bayelsa and how he was granted victory in court.

Diri said, “I bring you greetings from the people and government of Bayelsa State. It is recorded and sang by all of us, ‘I was glad when they said let us go to the house of the Lord.’ We are happy to come this time, Mgbidi in Lagos. God Has kept all of us, this multitude of us in the beginning of a New Year to worship him. The people of Bayelsa, government of Bayelsa is proud of the Lord’s Chosen Church. We are happy to be identified with the Lord’s Chosen Church and with our daddy Lazarus Muoka.

“I was hear last year and a lot of you heard my testimony. The Lord of Chosen heard my testimony. We cannot do any other thing; we cannot worship any other thing, but Him (God) alone. I’m not laying down here to acknowledge cheers from you. I am laying down here to keep a promise as a way of worshipping Him who turned everything around in my life and in my state Bayelsa. Daddy was one of the instruments that was (were) used in that great turnaround.

“I have come to represent the state of Bayelsa, the government of Bayelsa to say a very big thank you to daddy. To appreciate you, to appreciate the church. Thank you all. May God bless all of us, keep us through this year 2022 and we will all gather like this in 2023, He will meet our hearts desires in Jesus name,” he said.