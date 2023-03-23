Israel Arogbonlo

Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) has pledged to run Peter Obi’s Anambra model of reduction of the cost of governance in the State.

He stated this when featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Thursday.

He also promised to run a “lean government” and support the private sector to create jobs.

“We are going to run a lean government. We are going to cut our coats according to our size (cloth). We believe it is the private sector that should be supported to create jobs. And whatever it takes to support private sector, we do exactly that.

“But we are not going to run bogus governance. We are not going to get ourselves involved in very high cost of travel. There is a State that spent N2 billion within a year to charter private jets. That does not make sense.

“I find out a lot is spent on buying expensive wines and champagne, among others. That is also not responsible.

“So, we’re going to run a lean government to be able to cut the cost of government to support the economy,” he said.

He added; “We in Labour Party no dey give shishi but that does not mean we will be unreasonable. No, far from it. We will be very reasonable. Peter Obi is also very reasonable. He just doesn’t throw away money and always ensure he get maximum value for that money and that include going to the market to price it himself…”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…





2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…