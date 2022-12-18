I want to live a good life, enjoy every moment —Broda Shaggi

As many celebrities continue to fall into depression over their penchant for social media validation, which often lead some of them committing suicide, content creator and social media skit maker, Samuel Perry, has counseled his colleagues and fans against allowing their current situation to ruin the best part of their lives.

Broda Shaggi who is the most followed Nigerian Instagram content creator with 11.2 million followers expressed concerns that many people let social media ruin their happiness and failed to live life to the fullest.

“Don’t let your pain, the hardship you face, and the darkness you find yourself in make you miss the best of your life to come. It’s crazy how we all see life differently and I wish most people won’t allow social media ruin their happiness.

“For me, I reflect on my past and present. Where I was years back and where I am right now. It isn’t perfect yet because nothing is ever perfect but I am working towards getting the best for me. Life is more than living for social media.

“It is more than clubbing, partying, friendship, trying to update my success on SM and so on. Life is beautiful and I want to live every bit of it happy with myself and making others happy.”