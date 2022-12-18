How my wife and I conquered forces against our union —Adedimeji

Famous actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has opened up about how his relationship with his wife, Mobimpe, turned to marriage, saying there was nothing about their friendship that suggested they could end up as a couple.

Lateef who is a cross-over actor stated that he never knew Bimpe would be accepted by his family because he came from a Muslim background while his wife is from a Christian background.

In an interview with R, Lateef revealed that his wife was never in the picture for her due to their religious background and the fact that they are both in the same profession, adding that making movies together was the first reason they can’t end up together.

Bimpe in a separate interview had exclusively told R that every rumour linking him with a romantic relationship with Lateef should be disregarded as there was no such thing in her agenda.

She ruled out dating or marrying Lateef but never said she would not marry an actor when she first spoke to this reporter about their sudden closeness.

While they continued working together on different movie projects, Lateef confirmed that they couldn’t do without being in each other’s thoughts all day as the love grew beyond what they expected.

Before they eventually got married last year, Lateef confirmed that there were forces within and outside the movie industry who insisted that their marriage would not work, pointing out that he and his wife decided to stick together against all odds as they became close to each other.





Speaking about the experience of being married to her, Lateef said “She’s the best thing that has happened to me. You remember I told you we were never getting married. That the rumours should not be given any serious attention, but we finally did and we are enjoying every moment of our togetherness. “

We have been learning and unlearning on the journey. I am excited about her and she loves me deeply as well. This helps us to get along and overlook shortcomings. I am glad I too the decision to marry her. “