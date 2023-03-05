Oba Olatunde David Olusola, a pro-democracy activist and educator, is the Onikun of Ikun-Amure, Ekiti State. He told the story of his life to TUNDE ADELEKE.

Can you compare life before you ascended the throne and now?

As a revolutionary activist, my life before I became a king was daily in danger at the hands of the ruling class. Having witnessed the lives of many of my contemporary comrades snuffed out in droves over time, mine too was on the line. But I never saw the peril as important, but a system change agenda to make our society a better place for all. However, along the line of the struggle, I have always been a working professional in education. Therefore, life was more abundant than now as a king with a restricted social lifestyle.

How would you describe your experience growing up?

I am from a polygynous home, my father had two wives. My late mother was the senior wife; she had five children. I was the last born and only surviving child as of today.

I lost my father at the age of five and lost my mother before I completed my secondary education. I was told that my father had a strong personality and was a disciplinarian and community leader. My mother, who I grew up to know, was an astute businesswoman, extremely kind to the vulnerable and passionate about the welfare of her children. I enjoyed my mother’s tremendous love, which contributed in no small measure to my growing up as a happy child in our large royal family.

In secondary school, I was nicknamed ‘Number O’, and was popular in the village and neighbouring communities; an eye attraction of young beautiful ladies all over and loved by teachers, the elite and elders in the community. I actively participated in family farming, community assignments and other social engagements, including pranks.

Like what?





I engaged in a lot of pranks back in the day: from sneaking to night parties, loading teacher training students at Testing Ground, Osogbo in our student’s union bus to night parties, drinking beer to stupor; flogging friends and girls while in a masquerade’s outfit; picking coins and eating eggs put in sacrificial pots, among other things.

How about your education?

I had early education at All Saints’ Anglican Primary School, Ikun-Ekiti, between 1970 and 1977; Amure High School, also in Ikun-Ekiti from 1979 to 1983; Ondo State College of Arts and Science, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, from 1984 to 1986 and my first degree at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with Second Class (Upper Division), from 1987 to 1991. I later obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration (Human Resources Management), 1996 to 1997, from Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. I also have many certificates and awards from different recognised institutions in Nigeria and outside the country.

Can you let us into your career history?

Immediately after graduation in 1991 and the mandatory national service (NYSC), 1992 to 1993, I joined Ronik International Schools, Ejigbo, Lagos, where I planned to work for a maximum of five years, but ended up spending 11 years because of the working conditions. To date, I give kudos to Ronik for exposing me to many training opportunities and spending hugely on staff capacity development. I grew fast in the education sector to the principal level in many of the other international schools I later joined in Lagos. From the D. I. V. College, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos where I was their Human Resources Manager/Recruitment Officer, I crossed to Testimony Oil and Gas, Victoria Island as Public Relations Officer. The position made me travel wide.

In my working career, I never lost touch with my political ideological base. I was still at the Testimony company when my name and the name of the media/spokesman of the current Ooni of Ife, Moses Olafare, were referred by our ideological group to serve as Special Assistants to the then governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola in 2012. I was in that capacity till 2014 when my Ilotin Ruling House sent a traditional message to my family after due divination that I was to be the next monarch of Ikun-Ekiti after the demise of Oba Adeleye Awojobi in 2013, who reigned for 56 years.

What was your immediate reaction?

I resisted becoming the king, but I was overwhelmed after a prolonged pressure by the royal family elders and community leaders, because according to them, they had the lead of the Ifa divination. Today, Ikun-Amure Ekiti has plenty of blessings to count since my ascension on December 23, 2015.

What about your love life?

Olatunde Olusola (Number O) was a handsome and very sociable young man and the choice of many beautiful ladies.

What do you mean?

Many girls on their own asked me out. For instance, as a serving corps member on the street of Okposi Okwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Imo State, a fine tall lady called me one day “corper, corper!” Looking back, she ran to me and spoke softly to me “you are very handsome, can I be your friend?”

How did you feel about that?

As a Yoruba man, I was embarrassed because it wasn’t common with our ladies in those days. I, however, did not marry early because of my commitment to social emancipation of the people. At a little over 30, I was financially stable with a good job and usual social stream. When I was working at Ronik, one day, within the neighbourhood of the expansive institution, I met a beautiful tall soldier that caught my attention, but was confused if I needed to approach her for a relationship at all. One, it was during the military era in 1995 and as an activist, we were fighting the junta to free the country for civillian rule. Two, I had on several occasions been a victim of the recklessness of the military. Three, how could I defend myself among my comrades and cadres that I was now a friend to an agent of the Nigerian state? In the midst of this confused state of mind, someone the soldier approached for direction pointed a finger at me.

And what happened?

Behold, the soldier marched harmlessly towards me, greeted me and asked “Please, I am looking for Mr. Olatunde Olusola working at Ronik College.” I replied “Hope no problem?” “No sir”, she retorted. She stretched her hand out with an unenveloped letter from her brother, Gbenga Ogundana (now a pastor). In the note, the soldier said she was sent on a course to another unit of Ronik Institution – Ronik Computer and Secretariat Studies – which later became Ronik Polytechnic. My mouth became heavy, but at the same time, I now had a leeway to express what I had in mind earlier.

She didn’t accept my relationship offer so soon. As a usual winner, I felt deflated, but I didn’t back down until I won her heart after almost six months before I again faced the ‘persecution’ of my friend, Gbenga, who did everything possible to dissuade his sister, Omotayo Ogundana, from going out with me.

What happened thereafter?

At last, I won Omotayo and I won Gbenga! About a year after (1996), we had our introduction at their family house in Ebute Metta, Lagos. A year after (1997), we had our wedding at Ejigbo, Lagos. About another year, 1998, we had our baby boy, Oluwatobiloba, who is currently pursuing another degree at the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE). Today, I am blessed with wonderful sons and daughters.

What companies do you keep and which ones do you avoid now?

As Number O, I kept intelligent, but stubborn people as my friends. As an Oba and secretary of the Majority Obas of Ekiti Land (MOBEL), I relate with all strata of Obas while I keep as close friends, my old friends, including my friends from my various schools and my childhood friends, including Asipa, the head of the hunters of my community. But till date, I detest oppressors of human dignity, I fight any category of persons who delight in injustice or oppressing the poor. I have fought oppressors in my community and governments, including governors. Fighting injustice is in my blood; I still maintain my cadreship till date.

Do you still have pastimes in the face of pressures from the demands of your office?

Yes, I do. I love being in the company of friends, eating bush meat and drinking lightly. I love travelling and active service to humanity. I lead a simple and common life among my people; yet, I enjoy tremendous honour and respect which I reciprocate. I love my people dearly.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE