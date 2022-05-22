I told Kizz Daniel Buga would ‘blow’ when we recorded it —Blaisebeatz

Popular music producer, Marcel Akunwata otherwise known as Blaisebeatz produced Kizz Daniel’s current reigning song, Buga. Akunwata who hails from Anambra but grew up in Minna speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about inspiration behind the song and other songs he produced for the famous singer.

Your magic in Kizz Daniel’s trending song, Buga is amazing, how do you feel being credited for such a hit?

I had an interview few days ago and a similar question was asked. But then, trust me it is always a delight to working with Kizz Daniel, as he is a very thorough Artist, he pays attention to the most minute details and been credited on his production is a function of grace, hard work, consistency and good work ethics. I feel great being part of that amazing work.

Kizz has been known for dropping hit songs, so when he reached out to you for this track, how much pressure did you soak in?

Well, once you have an idea of what your client wants, then the possibility of being under pressure may not surface. I also need to remind you that I had co produced, Lie and Currently, then fully produced Pour me water and Oshe. All these made me understand every details needed in any of his productions. The only thing I did was to give it to him hard hard….lol





How long did it take you to make the beat?

Not too long, shout out to my brothers on that project, the magic from my end was made as fast as my heart pumps. Kizz Daniel loves good delivery and he got it. Shout out to Kizz Daniel. The World isn’t ready for other good tunes, coming up.

Was it a rough session and what did you think was special about the song?

Being someone that pays attention to details, Kizz’s work ethics is never the rough parts. The most special thing about the song would be the reflection of happenings in our immediate and the need to announce your presence when you hit it big.

Did you have an idea that it would blow?

I was 100 per cent sure it would be a banger. So let me tell you one secret, for an artiste that allows his producers work in a perfect condition with mutual respect, such producers would give in their heart on the said song. From day one, I told Kizz and my team that it would be a banger.

So can we also say your team members in one way or the other contributed to your success?

Yes, you can say that. It is just like having a troubled matrimonial home; such a home will never progress. So from this analogy, you would understand that I have the best team members all over.

Tell us about some of the hit songs you have done before now?

Well, I would list them not in the proper arrangements, I produced Something Different by Adekunle Gold( One of my greatest and best materials because it was made during the hit of Covid 19. I also produced No Wahala, No whale remix featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage, both songs from 1da Banton, Sinner by Adekunle Gold, Lie , Pour me water, Oshe and Buga by Kizz Daniel, Lala, Davido and Ckay, Pami by Dj Tunes with Wizkid, Omahlay, Adekunle Gold, Outside and Testimony by Buju, Enjoy by Tekno, amongst other hit songs.

How did you become a music producer? And what does the Blaisebeatz mean?

Well I started from the church sometimes in 2003, and upon plying that route, I fell in love with production and I followed my new passion. Blaisebeatz, with the name tag “Obah” means continuous consistency and grace.

You are rated as the number one music producer in Nigeria right now, how does this make you feel?

I feel good about it. The days I prayed for are becoming my realities day by day. We would push in better works with my amazing artistes this year and I call on the society to always keep supporting their boy, Blaisebeatz

Did you ever see yourself being in the limelight this quick when you started some years back?

The day I decided to focus on my passion, which is music production, I knew this time would come. The only thing I wasn’t sure of was when it would come. The days have come and we pray never to let the days go with the help of God and my wonderful artistes all around the world.

What was your growing up like and where did you go grow up?

I grew up in the North and ofcourse grew up as a normal Nigerian Child. Days without full square meal, days without what a normal child wanted, but then I am here today. In the coming days this year, I would be unveiling some pet projects to make sure Children are in good schools and also channel their energy towards their passion. But then I would add one more thing, you are actually permitted to give up once you discover a connection greater than the current one. Explore it, be good to people, be real in all you do, try to make your parents and God happy, work hard and smarter than the former days, trust me the road would open clearly.

