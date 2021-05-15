I remain the consenting authority in Akureland ― Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo

The traditional ruler of Akureland and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, has reaffirmed his supremacy over minor Chiefs, Olus and Baales in both Akure North and South local government areas of the state.

The monarch who stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Micheal Adeyeye, denied the report making round that the state government has barred Oba Aladetoyinbo from installing minor chiefs in the two local government areas.

The Palace of the Deji of Akure, however, described the report as untrue, saying the Ondo state government has not barred the monarch from installing minor chiefs.

Adeyeye maintained that Oba Aladetoyinbo as the paramount ruler of Akure kingdom remains the consenting authority over all minor Chiefs, Olus and Baales in both Akure North and South local government areas of the state.

The statement read: “From time immemorial, the entire Akure land has been under the hegemony of the Deji of Akure.

By virtue of his said position, the Deji was the paramount ruler over the entire Akure land as well as being the consenting authority over all minor chiefs, Olus and Baales under him

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to set the record straight. We received a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs signed by its Permanent Secretary and dated 7/4/2021.”

Adeyeye in the statement noted that the leadership of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs where the report purportedly emanated from has little or no knowledge of an existing judgement that had earlier settled the case in favour of the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure.

He enumerated some communities where there are purported disputes over chieftaincy related issues and requested to investigate.

He said “The letter was written barely a month after the resumption of the Permanent Secretary who had little or no knowledge of an already existing judgment which had settled the case(s) upon which the letter was premised”

The statement urged aggrieved monarchs who are not satisfied with the development to pursue the matter in court rather than resulting in other means unknown to law.

“We urge the good people of Akure Kingdom both at home and in diaspora and the general public to disregard the content of the misleading story being circulated by some resentful individuals with the perverse mind in its entirety

” We equally appeal to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to enlighten the general public, the Obas in Akure North and those concerned of the errors contained in its said letter of 7/4/2021 and 19/4/2021.

“We wish to also appreciate the Ondo State Governor for his understanding and his unrelenting efforts at uniting all communities and forestalling any form of ill feelings that could trigger crises in all communities across the State”

It will be recalled that some traditional rulers in Akure North have been at loggerheads with the Deji of Akure over what they called his continued influence on communities outside the domain.

