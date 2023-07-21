In a surprising revelation, Nigerian singer Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, disclosed the reason behind his decision to turn down a feature request from his female colleague, Simi.

The revelation came to light in a recent exchange with a fan on social media.

When a fan suggested that Simi’s husband, Adekunle Gold, should consider featuring Brymo on his upcoming album, ‘Tequila Ever After,’ the singer responded candidly.

Brymo disclosed that both Adekunle Gold and Simi had approached him for collaborations in the past, but he declined their requests.

The reason cited by Brymo for turning down the opportunity to work with Simi was that she refused to “get intimate” with him.

He shared on social media, “Though AG reached out later, I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate, because I turned down the same request many years before. I also did the same with Simi, saying I wanted to get intimate to create intensity. I didn’t know they were together, of course.”

The revelation has sparked discussions among fans and followers, with many expressing surprise at Brymo’s candidness and the circumstances surrounding his decision.

While the singer did not provide further details or context regarding the timeline of these interactions, his revelation has generated considerable attention on social media platforms.

See the post here:





Singer Brymo makes married men’s necks turn as he reveals why he declined a collaboration with his colleague, Simi.pic.twitter.com/43LKzExagU — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 21, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…