A man, Adeshina Wasiu has dragged his wife, Fatima Adeshina, to an Ilorin Area Court, Ilorin, Kwara State, to seek divorce due to lack of love.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adeshina told the court that he was tired of the relationship, adding that he did not love his wife any longer.

Similarly, the wife, who agreed to the husband’s divorce suit, told the court that Adeshina’s second wife was troublesome and always cursed her each time she called on phone.

She, however, pleaded for the custody of their two-year-old son, urging the court to order the husband to be responsible for the child’s upkeep.

The presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Ibrahim granted the petitioner his prayer of divorce.

Ibrahim ordered the respondent to observe her three months idda.

He further gave custody of their child to the respondent while the petitioner was mandated to take responsibility of his upkeep and education.

