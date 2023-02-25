A housewife, Khadija Salihu has dragged her husband, Isyaku before a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, for allegedly failing to provide a secured shelter for her.

Salihu told the court that she had been living with her parents for seven months.

“I left my matrimonial home in Hayin Dan-Bushiya due to insecurity.

“My husband visited me only twice in the seven months. I want to know if he is still interested in our marriage, ”she prayed.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isyaku in his response said he still loved his wife and their marriage was still valid.

“I secured a better place but she refused to relocate, ”he told the court.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case.

