President of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT) Alumni Association, Captain Rotimi Williams Ogunsakin, has distanced himself from a publication with the headline, ‘The First Set of NSDP Cadets That NIMASA Trained Were Mostly Militants,’ describing it as a misplaced publication.

Ogunsakin, who made this known in a rebuttal he sent to the Nigerian Tribune, stated that: “The purpose of the interview was to talk about my vision and programmes for FCFMT as a new president of its Alumni Association, and on the sidelines, the interviewer also asked about my opinion on the NSDP programme which in my response, I highlighted the urgent need for the then leadership of NIMASA to provide job for the cadets trained by various maritime institutions and the NSDP in order to reduce the high rate of terrorism and piracy at sea because those guys were vulnerable to join any form of social vices.

“Hence, the context and purpose of the interview is not intended to cast aspersion on the NIMASA-sponsored NSDP initiative or its beneficiaries as the purported report portrayed.

“In view of this, I wish to rebut, discredit and distance myself from whatever agenda the publisher is set to achieve with this misplaced publication. I therefore urge the general public, especially maritime stakeholders, to disregard the publication which was meant to damage my reputation and pitch me against the new leadership of NIMASA having quoted me out of context.”

