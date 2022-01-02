I made N13b in 2021, says Davido

Nigerian super star and award-winning singer, Davido has revealed that despite the challenges he faced in 2021, he made a stunning 22.3 million dollars from his music and other engagements, rating himself as one of the most successful African music stars.

The singer who has one of the most streamed songs in Africa endured disturbing moments in 2021 with the loss of two of his crew members- Obama 44 and Fortune the photographer, who drowned at a Lagos pool during a shoot.

But despite the downward times, Davido topped the year with achievements in music and endorsements with the singer declaring that he raked in 22.3 million dollars, which is approximately N13 billion.

Sharing the news on his Instagram Story on Friday, Davido who was unveiled by PUMA as an ambassador weeks back said “I made 22.3 million dollars this year” adding that he has one of the biggest songs on the continent right now and would not stop making hits in the New Year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan…