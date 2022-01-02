Nigeria remains best place to be, Wizkid declares

Music star, Ayo Balogun, popular as Wizkid may have travelled across the world and performed on different stages but being back at home to thrill his fans in Nigeria remains the best experience for the super star.

With back-to-back music concerts in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria since the past two weeks, Wizkid said nothing could compare to the love and support he gets anytime he mounts the stage to perform for his Nigerian audience, describing the country as the best place and his fans the most loving.

Wizkid who shut down O2 Arena in London some weeks back added that Lagos is bigger than every stage he has performed across the globe, insisting that no matter how much money he has made, he will always come back home to show love to his people who have never turned their backs against him any time he called.

With a mammoth crowd at his sold-out concert at Landmark Beach, Wizkid declared that the only place he wants to be remains Lagos because the people never cease to give him all the love in their hearts.

“No matter how many venues I have filled or how much money I have made or even how big the Wizkid brand gets, I will always come back home to show love to my people. They are the best. Nigeria is home for me and it remains the best place to be,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan…