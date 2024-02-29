One Adebayo Olamide Azeez, a suspected ritual killer, has revealed how he lured seven women through a dating app, “MyChat,” and killed them for ritual purposes.

The 32-year-old suspect disclosed this on Thursday during a parade held at the Officers Mess, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

He informed that he was a member of a ritualist gang that specialized in killing women and selling their body parts for different purposes.

Members of the gang, including Moses Abidemi Awuraji, Oluwo Samuel Monday, Peter Oluwalolese, Jamiu Yusuf, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sherifff Agbai, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria, had been earlier paraded by the operatives of the Command. They were arrested over the alleged killing of a 35-year-old woman, Sulaimon Adijat, for a money ritual.

He was arrested by the Police after being on the run.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, while parading the suspect, said he was arrested on Friday, February 23, from his hideout.

Alamutu said the suspect conspired with Moses Abidemi Awuraji, an herbalist, to kill the victims for money ritual.

“The suspects strangled their victims to death and dismembered their body parts and sold them to Oluwo Monday Samuel and Alfa Ariwo (who is still at large) for ritual purposes.

“The three suspects confessed to the killing of ten different ladies at the Igbo Olomi residence of Moses Abidemi,” Alamutu said.

Narrating how he lured and killed the victims, Adebayo said, “I got the ladies from MyChat, which is a hookup app. I just talk to them that I want to hook up with them whenever Moses Abidemi Awuraji contacted me that they needed human body parts.

“They will call me that they need body parts; I will go on the app and chat the ladies for a hookup. I don’t know the ladies before; we don’t have any conversation before. I only talk to them on the app. I ask if they are available, and we negotiate on the amount they want to collect. When we reach an agreement, I will send my address to them, and they will come over to me at Atan-Ota.

“I will pick them up and call Moses Abidemi Awuraji that they are around; I will then take them to Moses Abidemi Awuraji’s house in Igbo Olomi, Atan-Ota, and inside his sitting room, we will kill them.

“Abidemi’s wife (Awuraji Mariam) will pin their legs down while I strangle them.

“I joined the gang in September 2023, and we have killed seven ladies. These are the ladies that I brought to the house that we killed.

“I don’t know what they use the corpses of the ladies for; my job is just to source for the ladies and bring them in. They don’t usually tell me the amount they will give; at times, they will pay me N30,000, other times, they gave me N40,000.

“I can’t say no to them whenever they ask me to bring the ladies. I don’t know who they sell the body parts to, and I don’t ask them about it. My own is just to source the ladies and collect my money.”