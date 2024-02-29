The Ukrainian Government has provided 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat to support the World Food Programme (WFP) in providing emergency food assistance to 1.3 million crisis-affected people in the North East.

The donation is part of the humanitarian “Grain from Ukraine” initiative launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall that the WFP stated it would stop procuring food grains from Nigeria until prices stabilize in the local market.

While receiving the grains on Thursday in Abuja, the WFP Representative and Country Director in Nigeria, David Stevenson, noted that the shipment was made possible with the collaborative effort from Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Republic of Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, which provided the costs of transporting the wheat from Ukraine to Nigeria.

He stressed that the grain would be urgently distributed to families who are in need of it.

Stevenson commended the Government of Ukraine, partners, and donors for the unwavering support through the Grain from Ukraine Initiative.

He said, “This collaborative effort plays a crucial role in alleviating suffering and maintaining human dignity in areas facing conflict and food price increases.”

Stevenson disclosed that the donation would be combined with cash and other commodities to meet the basic food and nutrition needs of crisis-affected women, men, and children for a two-month period.

He lamented, “Deadly conflicts and persistent violence in northeast Nigeria have driven millions of people out of their homes, off their farms, and across the region, jeopardizing agriculture and livelihoods production.”

“Over the past three months, unlike in previous years, prices of key staples across several markets in Nigeria increased above pre-harvest levels, hampering food access for vulnerable families who depend on harvest and markets for their supplies. In Maiduguri, for example, the wholesale prices of red beans have increased by 210 percent compared to the same period last year, February 2023.”

“Similarly, prices of maize and sorghum increased by 176 percent and 188 percent, respectively. The country is also grappling with its fourth consecutive year of chronic food insecurity, with 26.5 million people across the country projected to face acute hunger during the 2024 lean season between June and August, according to the November 2023 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis.”

He assured that WFP is committed to working with the government and partners to build more resilient, inclusive, and effective food systems, taking advantage of its current footprint in the country through its “Out of Conflict into Solutions” food systems approach.

The WFP Country Director said to ensure continued food and nutrition assistance to crisis-affected people in northeast and northwest Nigeria, WFP urgently requires US$154 million for the next six months, March-August 2024.

“WFP has the tools and willingness to support the government in restoring and unlocking the agricultural potential of northeast Nigeria, making it again the breadbasket of the country. But we cannot achieve this alone.

“Collective action is needed to bring peace and stability, ensure stable markets, encourage financial investments, and generate employment through enhanced collaboration with Nigerian private sector partners, suppliers, transporters, service providers, and retailers,” Stevenson added.