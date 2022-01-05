I have no interest in who becomes APC presidential candidate, Buhari says

By Leon Usigbe-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not interested in who becomes the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as he is open to the emergence of anyone.

He made the declaration in an interview aired on Channels Television on Wednesday evening having been asked about his interest in the candidate.

Asked if he was not going to be interested in who succeeds him, he said: “No. Let him come, whoever it is.

“The only important thing (is) I made sure that on record, nobody should ask me to come and give any evidence in any court. Otherwise, whoever it is, he will be in trouble. Because all the important things are on record. I made sure about that. Important issues are all on record.”

Pressed on whether he has any favourite in the APC, he added: “No. I wouldn’t because he may be eliminated if I mention it. I better keep it secret.”

