Two drivers sustain injuries as fire razes two Lagferry boats

A fire incident involving two Lagferry boats named Lateef Jakande and Mobolaji Johnson occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the firm stated in a statement.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began from a fuel tank of one of the boats, which later affected the other.

Two crew members were involved in the accident and are now in the hospital after sustaining first degrees burns.

A combined team of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos Fire Service, Marine Police and Lagferry staff were able to curtail the inferno and recover what was left of the boats.

Further investigation to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.