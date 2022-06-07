Presidential Primary: Congratulations on your success by dint of bravery, political clout, group celebrates Tinubu

Latest News
By
2023 Tinubu APC PDP, Tinubu wins

The leadership of Tinubu Network Organization (TNO) has described the success of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, in the just-concluded primary election as the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections as a success premised on bravery and political influence.

This description, according to the Organization, was informed by power play, twists and turns, as well as intrigues and antics that characterized the party’s convention, and which were humanly constructed to scuttle Tinubu’s ambition and eventual emergence.

In a congratulatory statement issued and jointly signed by the Director-General of the group, Surv. Ganiyu Maroof and Osun State Coordinator, Comrade Jimoh Olorede, the Organization further described Tinubu’s success at the primary election as heralding a new era for Nigeria.

The group in the statement expressed optimism that with his known invaluable endowments, strong political structure, human development and huge capital investment in Nigerian democracy, Bola Tinubu would beat his opponents in the 2023 presidential election to emerge next President of Nigeria.

“As an organization that has been propagating the unique political ideals of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last one year and more, we are so glad today that the will of the majority of members of APC prevailed above the selfish interest of the few in the camp of shenanigans.

“As we match forward in our resolution for a better Nigeria, we enjoin all progressive-conscious stakeholders and indeed Nigerians, especially youths, whose fate would be determined by who became president of the country, to join us in ensuring victory for Tinubu, who we believe strongly would deliver this nation from its currently prevailing predicaments”, the group stated.

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

AGRA, Value Seed to train, empower 50,000 women, youth on yield increase

Latest News

PDP NWC dismisses Dino Melaye’s petition seeking to nullify Kogi West…

Latest News

BREAKING: Tinubu wins, clinches APC presidential ticket

Latest News

All set for Bauchi Governor’s cup football competition, cars, motorcycles for…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More