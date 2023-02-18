Trending philanthropist and entrepreneur Bukie whose name is Bukola Oladeji has said seeing hunger stricken children breaks her heart. Food is an essential part of wellbeing and scarcity of it can result in health issues, delayed development and behavioural problems in young children in their formative year. Despite this, hunger is a complex issue that affects millions of children worldwide.

Speaking in a recent interview, the founder of Beecan Media, Bukola Oladeji, speaks on the issue of child hunger in the country and how she intends to play her part.

“With motivation to win and reach out to others, I have this discerning feeling that I can make a difference in the world. My mom owns an orphanage home and this makes her the philanthropist I admire most. This goes to tell me that I have to be like her. Channelling that energy, I currently feed poor kids every day. My main focus is just on children because they make up the better part of the vulnerable in today’s society. It breaks my heart when I see kids hungry because food is a basic need. I believe that no child should go a day without food and water. Part of my future plans are to build an orphanage home, sponsor young kids through elementary school, and continue my mandate of feeding kids every day,” she stated.

Due to the situation of the country, many Nigerian households are finding it difficult to access sufficient and safe food for a healthy life. Based on this, Bukola has joined the crop of philanthropists who are stepping to the fore and pioneering innovative ways of giving at the same time as meeting community needs.

Bukola helps other artistes promote their music and reach fans across the globe. She also offers music production services for artiste who needs extra help producing tracks, with a networks of A lists and upcoming music producers who partners to help her aid these artistes realise their dreams.

Being an artiste herself, “it was easy for me to identify ways artistes’ struggle which made them quit music out of frustration. Some of which includes the struggle with finding inspiration to write songs then being labelled a lazy or talentless artiste. For this type of people they can easily request for ghost writer services. Another issue could be that of not having songs distributed properly to the right streaming platforms or not doing a well-targeted music promotion. Once you identify a problem, an idea is conceived,” she concludes.