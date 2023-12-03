The Senior Pastor in charge of the Mountain of Solutions and Mercy Praying Ministry, Owode-Ede, Osun State, Prophetess A. R. Adebayo, has said that without Nigerians moving closer to God, the country will continue socio-economic and security problems bedeviling the nation.

Prophetess Adebayo said it was important that Nigerians move closer to God, saying the current socio/economic hardship that the nation is facing including the insecurity problems were a result of our distance from the God Almighty.

She said the only solution is to seek God’s face in prayer and by forsaking all our sinful ways.

Adebayo, who spoke under the authority of her husband Pastor Adeola Y. Adebayo, said since the foundation of their church was laid in July 2019, the ministry has been growing to the glory of God since the church fully started exactly two years ago.

She said: “Our second anniversary ceremony started with seven days of praises on Monday, November 27 2023 while the grand finale will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Everybody is invited. In January 2024, our monthly programme will start and it will be every second Wednesday to Friday of the month. Tagged ‘Majemu Aanu’ taken from Isaiah 55:3 while Tuesday is for the search through scripture.”

In a related development, the head of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Citadel of Peace, Owode Ede Parish I, Superior

Evangelist Moses Micheal, and Prophetess Adebayo congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on his first anniversary in office and prayed for his success in the subsequent years ahead.

Superior Evangelist Micheal called on Governor Adeleke to rehabilitate the Owode Ede road among other amenities needed in the community.

