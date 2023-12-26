Beautiful, well-endowed Nollywood actress and young entrepreneur, Aderonke Atere is one of the rising stars doing Nollywood proud with their beauty and acting prowess.

The Ibadan, Oyo State-born actress, who is a graduate of Political Science from the Ekiti State University speaks on the challenges she faced while starting out and explained the difficulties she experienced in the industry but she remained unshaken because of her passion for acting.

“I have always had a passion for acting since I was young and I did write movie stories growing up. I liked acting so much, and I could remember how I did invite our neighbors then so we could do a short drama in our house.

“Acting has always been my thing since childhood. Then fast forward to when I was done with my secondary school, I had one big sister in our neighbourhood then who was into acting as well, her name is Iwalola. She was the first person to take me on a movie set in 2010 in Ibadan, and I featured as an extra in a club scene though I can’t remember the title of the movie anymore, but there were great actors in the movie such as Damola Olatunji, among many others.”

Speaking further on her foray into the acting world, Aderonke revealed, “My father wasn’t in support at all! You know how African parents can be when it comes to acting as a career. But my stepmom was partially in support, she has always been a lover of Nollywood movies and the industry in general and we also had a video club where we rent out movies on our street as well. I was able to go to the first movie set because he was on a business trip.”

Speaking about the challenges she faced when starting out, “It was quite tough starting out but because of the great passion I have for acting, that has been what has been giving me the staying power and kept me going on.”

When asked about the part of her body she considers as a selling point, Aderonke says, “I believe it’s my shape lol, I have a nice figure and I’m also busty. I get a lot of compliments about my body mostly.”

The pretty actress is not only into acting, she is also an entrepreneur and has other businesses among which is her interior decoration business, Atron interiors, her make-up studio, Sophz glam and a clothing brand, HOUSE OF SOFFY.

Some of the movies she has starred in include ‘Bruno and the law’, ‘Wifey’, ‘PJ’, ‘Jamal’ and ‘The Ghost and the Tout’.

