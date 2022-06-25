My jobless husband abuses, beats me when he’s drunk —Wife

A 20- year- old housewife in Zimba Town, Southern Province, Zambia has asked the Zimba Urban Local Court to dissolve her marriage of four years because her husband is allegedly not only abusive but unemployed.

According to Zambian Observer, Olinence Siazemo has sued her husband for divorce alleging that he is abusive especially when drunk and fails to support the family.

Olinence and her husband, Aggrippa Siwale, an unemployed security guard both appeared before Justice Jeff Makunga of the local court.

The duo got married in 2018 and have 30 months old baby girl.

Olinence stated that that she was tired of living with a man who always beat her and failed to support the family.

She narrated that problem started in their home barely a year after their marriage because he often beat her for unexplained reasons.

“I am fed up with this man. I plead with the court to grant me divorce as my husband is abusive and beats me especially when he is drunk.

“He fails to support his child as a result of his jobless state ,” Olinence said.

But Aggrippa, aged 27 told the court that his wife has a boyfriend whom he accused of creating trouble in their matrimonial home.





The former security guard in Livingstone said it was unfortunate that his wife was asking the court to dissolve their marriage because he was unemployed.

“My wife has opted for a boyfriend who works and she has rejected me on account of having a job,” Aggrippa painfully said.

Zimba Urban Local Court justice, Jeff Makunga granted the couple divorce but with no compensation.

Makunga, however, told the coupe to share household property and ordered Aggrippa to support his child monthly.