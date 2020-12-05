I killed Benue varsity professor for resisting me to steal his car, Suspect tells police

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Benue State Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the man who killed an associate professor in the Mechanical Engineering department of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Dr Karl Kwagher was killed last Saturday by Unknown persons at Tarka foundation where his corpse was discovered by police.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the State Command, Catherine Anene, the  suspected armed robber whose name  was given as Nnamidi  Jeremiah  was quoted by police that he  killed the  victim because of his resistance.

The suspect who also is a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was said to have confessed killing the late associate professor for putting up resistance when the suspected robber brandished his make up gun.

Anene said in the statement that the suspected killer of the University lecturer was arrested in Abuja where he had taken the vehicle he stole from the deceased for sale.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: Police officer killed father of five in Delta, labelled him armed robber, says Complainant

The statement read in parts, “During investigation, one Nnamdi Jeremiah ‘m’ of Umigwe village, Imo State, a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was arrested in Abuja where he went to sell the car of the deceased.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and further stated  that his initial  intension was to threaten the victim with a make believe gun and robb the deceased of his car but he ended up killing him because of his resistance and took the car away.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

