Plateau South by-election records low turn out

Plateau South by-election comprising of six local government areas witnessed a low turn out of voters on Saturday.

At the polling unit of Governor Simon Lalong at Ajikamai, Shendam local government area of the state only 120 had voted out of the 1287 registered voters as at 12:15 pm. The same scenario also played out in many other polling units accross the senatorial district.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at his polling unit, Governor Simon Lalong expressed optimism that more people will still come out to vote before 3:00 pm.

“I pray that my candidate win the election but on the voting apathy, I want to believe that most of the people in this area had come to cast their vote earlier and still believe that many more will still come out to vote before the closing of the day,” the governor said.

“Also as the chief security officer of the state I have not heard of any violence, this gives me the hope that the election will end peacefully. I am also appealing to the of this zone to be law-abiding,” he added.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC),

in Plateau State, Hussaini Halilu Pai, who addressed newsmen in Shendam said that the polls have commenced and that there had been no hitches.

He said voters without face masks would not be allowed to vote in the Plateau South Senatorial by-election.

He also said that the Commission had made adequate preparation for free, fair, credible and transparent election.

In his words: “Wearing of face mask is compulsory at the polling units and all election locations. Voters, party agents and other stakeholders will make provision for their face masks. Any voter without a face mask shall be turned away from the Polling Units.

He said that the Commission has approved the introduction of new steps to further strengthen the election management process and enhance the transparency of the system.

