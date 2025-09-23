Entertainment

I didn’t leak my s3x tape to get sympathy – Tiwa Savage

Israel Arogbonlo
Tiwa Savage

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has refuted claims that she intentionally released her s3x tape to gain sympathy or relevance.

The video went viral on social media in 2021 after she refused to give in to blackmail demands.

In a recent interview with American radio station Hot 97, Savage discussed the trauma she endured following the sex tape leak.

“I was bashed for my sex video. Lot of people think I was just trying to get sympathy. Even people with platforms were quite horrible and blamed me,” she said.

Savage expressed frustration over the public’s reaction, questioning how they couldn’t see her as a victim in the situation.

“I don’t know how they couldn’t see me as the victim in this. They said I did it to be relevant. If I were doing that, I would’ve been intentional about it. I would have used better lighting, lingerie, and my facial expressions would have been on point,” she added.

The singer described the incident as one of the lowest points in her career, which coincided with the death of her father.

To cope with the trauma, Savage said she threw herself into her work, using it as a coping mechanism.

