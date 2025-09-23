Investment in renewable energy increased tenfold in ten years — UN Official 

United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, has said clean energy investment has grown tenfold since the Paris Agreement, describing it as a major achievement of the multilateral system.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, following his speech at the New York Climate Week, a flagship event hosted by Mission 2025.

Stiell noted that clean energy investment reached two trillion dollars in 2024 alone but stressed that its benefits were not evenly shared.

“Climate disasters are hitting every economy and society harder each year. So we need to step it up fast. The good news is we’re not waiting for miracles. The economics are on our side.

“Today, over 90 per cent of new renewables cost less than the cheapest new fossil option. The technologies and solutions already exist.

“Also clean power, electrification, efficiency and storage, resilience-building and the toolkit are being put to work. But to ramp up implementation, we need that toolkit in every nation’s hands,” he said.

He explained that Paris alignment would require action “from country by country, sector by sector, across every stream of finance,” using the next global stocktake as the timeline.

Stiell also emphasised the importance of industrial transformation.

“By taking industrial transformation: clean industry underpins stronger economies, more resilient supply chains, lower costs and lower emissions. Yet $1.6 trillion worth of projects remain idle. That is wasted potential.

“In the next five years we can unleash huge progress – powered by innovators and entrepreneurs, enabled by Paris-aligned governments, creating millions of good jobs.

“That is why I fully support Build Clean Now – a global initiative to fast-track clean industry shifts, led by the industrial transition accelerator, being launched later this afternoon,“ he said.

On artificial intelligence (AI), he acknowledged its risks but also highlighted its potential as a game-changer.

“I echo the Secretary-General: if you run a major AI platform, power it with renewables, and innovate to drive energy efficiency.

“Jobs and livelihoods must be protected. Done properly, AI releases human capacity, not replaces it. That is our approach in the Secretariat, as we explore how AI can improve our own work.

“Most important is its power to drive real-world outcomes: managing micro grids, mapping climate risk, guiding resilient planning. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Stiell said he had asked senior experts to review how UN Climate Change processes could be improved, with consultations on possible reforms set for 2026.

He also reflected on progress made since the Paris Agreement.

“Without UN climate cooperation, we were heading for 5 degrees of heating – an impossible future. Today we are closer to 3. Still too high – but bending the curve,” he said.

He noted that later this year, updates would reveal how close global plans are to the 1.5°C target, alongside a status report on adaptation and a roadmap to $1.3 trillion in annual climate finance expected from the COP29 and COP30 Presidencies.

Stiell stressed that COP30 in Belém, Brazil, must deliver strong outcomes that demonstrate climate multilateralism continues to work.

“It must show climate multilateralism continues to deliver: with strong outcomes across all negotiations and spur faster and wider implementation, across all sectors and economies, especially those not yet pricing in climate risks and opportunities,” he said.

He urged that no country should be left behind, highlighting the benefits of bold climate action.

“Bold climate action means better jobs, higher living standards, cleaner air, healthier lives, secure food, affordable energy and transport.

“This is the story of the new economy rising, and this COP30 podcast series by outrage and optimism, is a great chance to tell it to more people around the world.

“Friends, let’s also recognise that the world’s climate story doesn’t begin or end at COP30. Every COP builds on the last. That is how we forge progress and deliver results.

“Every COP has its challenges. And there are always naysayers. But they are only the story if we make them the story,” he said.

Stiell reaffirmed global commitment to the Paris Agreement, urging faster collective action beyond the COP meetings.

“Not only at COP, but here in New York, at the G20, at Pre-COP, and in every forum. So let’s keep it up, and let’s step it up. Humanity cannot afford to let it stumble.

“Let’s recognise, reaffirm, and respond. This is the pathway to, though, and beyond Belém,” he added.

