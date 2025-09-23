Tinubu seeks reform of global financial architecture to benefit Africa’e minerals 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a complete overhaul of the global financial architecture governing Africa’s mineral resources.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the call at the Second Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) High-Level Roundtable on Critical Minerals Development in Africa.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said it was time for African nations to finance their own mineral sectors and assert greater influence over global supply chains to safeguard sovereignty.

“We must take the bull by the horns in financing our future. Never again shall we wait for capital to trickle in.

“With sovereign funds, blended vehicles, and innovation tools like the Africa Mineral Token, Africa shall finance Africa.

“To safeguard this sovereignty, we must guard our cobalt, lithium, graphite, gold, and rare earths not as fragmented states but as one continental bloc, wielding collective power in global supply chains,” the President submitted.

Tinubu outlined four key imperatives to unlock Africa’s mineral economy, beginning with value addition.

“We must end the ignoble cycle of exporting rocks and importing finished goods. From beneficiation to green manufacturing, Africa must build industries on African soil.

“Second, I am proud to announce that with the African Minerals and Energy Resource Classification (AMREC) and the Pan-African Resource Reporting Code (PARC). We will no longer beg for geological knowledge of our own land. Africa’s data will be mapped, standardised, and owned by Africans.

“Third, data alone is not enough. We must accelerate government-led mineral exploration and national geological mapping. Without exploration, there is no sovereignty. Without mapping, there is no value. Every member state must prioritise country-wide surveys, strengthen geological agencies, and pool expertise through AMSG. For when Africa owns the map, Africa owns the future.”

Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s commitment to catalysing a mineral-led renaissance under the Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that several African countries were already showing leadership.

“Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Mali, Botswana, Gabon, and Ghana are already leading this new age of equal exchange, enforcing bans on the export of raw minerals to promote domestic beneficiation.

“Zimbabwe’s ban on raw lithium in 2022, Gabon’s decision to end manganese exports by 2029, and Kenya’s plan to restrict raw gold exports are historic acts of courage. Nigeria is accelerating similar reforms, for we know this is the road to jobs, to industries, and to prosperity,” the President said.

He also commended Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, Chair of the event, and Moses Michael Engadu of Uganda, Secretary-General of AMSG, for their leadership.

“As Chair of this Roundtable, I pledge Nigeria’s unflinching commitment to ensuring that AMSG fulfils its promise of catalysing a mineral-led renaissance. Let us rise from this dialogue with a communiqué of clarity, a framework for action, and a spirit of unity.”

In her remarks, UN Assistant Secretary General and Regional Director for Africa, UNDP, Ahunna Eziakonwa, urged African leaders to guard against exploitation.

“Rather than to be subjected to extreme exploitation, which is already happening, and being extracted without appropriate value,” she said, stressing the need for partnerships that promote technology transfer, beneficiation, and job creation.

European Union Commissioner for International Partnership, Mr Jozef Stkela, noted that the EU had boosted its supply of critical raw materials under the Critical Raw Materials Act 2024, including four strategic partnerships in Africa.

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima also attended a roundtable hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding in partnership with the Flour Mills of Nigeria and other conglomerates, where he highlighted investment opportunities in Nigeria.

He assured investors that the country’s economy had “turned the corner” under President Tinubu’s sweeping reforms, citing improved stability and positive economic indicators.

Shettima also met with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, where both leaders agreed to strengthen ties and explore new areas of cooperation.

(NAN)

