A businessman, Mr Justine Onu, has urged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Joyce, alleging that he has developed high blood pressure because of his wife’s bad attitude.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner told the court that his wife has developed a character which is unbecoming of a wife.

“My wife has been having extra-marital affairs with different men. The worst of it all is that I caught her having sex with a blood relative,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife does not know how to manage things in the home.

“My wife doesn’t know that things are hard in the country. Whenever she decides to cook, she cooks excessively and the food ends up in the trash,” he said.

He further alleged that his wife was irresponsible and does not take care of the children.

The respondent, Joyce, however, denied all allegations brought against her.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the case.

