The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has decried the security situation in the state, describing it as appalling.

According to him, Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration has failed the people with increasing rate of cases of armed robbery and other vices across the 33 local government areas of the state.

Folarin said this was evident in the way people through their votes rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the last Saturday’s National Assembly election in the state.

The former Senate leader, who made this known while welcoming aggrieved members of the PDP to APC in Ibadan, promised that APC would live up to his electoral promises at the National and state levels.

According to him, “the reality of incessant armed robbery, inter-street clashes, brigandage of Oyo State Park Managers, banditry, burglary, cult rivalry and other social vices have become daily occurrences. The unfortunate aspect is that the present administration in Oyo State is insensitive, tolerant and incapable to arrest the situation. The summary of it all is that Oyo State is in a state of security breakdown, therefore requiring urgent rescue.

The leading gubernatorial candidate stated that his mission is to make Oyo State safe and secured for lives, properties and businesses.

He, therefore, assured overhauling of security architecture in the state, effective coordination of all security agencies, reinvigoration of Security Trust Fund for improved resource intervention, provision pf adequate security for local and foreign businesses without fear of investment losses, setting up of Oyo State Neighbourhood Watch that comprises Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and Community Development Associations (CDAs) as local security architecture, to ontensify security patrol and counter-security measure, deployment of Technology (CCTV in strategic locations) for crime prevention and control, data capture of every Oyo State resident, leading to ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’ and to strengthen, empower, equip and motivate Southwest Security Network (Amotekun) towards effective operation.

