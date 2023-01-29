I contested presidency to develop Nigeria, Not display arrogance, my wealth – Jack-Rich

One time Aspirant in the last All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary and CEO of Belema Oil Producing Limited, Tein Jack-Rich, has dispelled insinuations and rumours that he attempted to run for the office of President because he wanted to display arrogance and his wealth.

Speaking at a birthday ceremony organized in his honour by leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), Asari Dokubo, at Harry’s Town in Degema, Jack-Rich said that he contested the APC Presidential Primary because of the potential beliefs Nigeria has and what he had to offer to save the country from insecurity and economic hardship.

Explaining further, Jack-Rich said that after he lost out in the primary he took time to study all the candidates that emerged from the various political parties contesting for the office of president, and discovered that only Bola Tinubu of the APC has the genuine and sincere intention to develop Nigeria.

He appealed to key political influencers from Kalabari Kingdom to build unity that is purpose-driven for political inclusion and economic sustainability in way that they can have a succession plan into positions of strategic importance in the next dispensation he believes will be led by Tinubu.

Jack-Rich while expressing his gratitude to Asari for organizing the birthday ceremony in his honour, said that as Nigeria progresses with interest into 2023 election, the people of Kalabari Kingdom should build bridges and show acts of division so they can also have the opportunity to have son as governor of Rivers State.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the NDPSF, Asari Dokubo, appealed to Nigerians to trust and vote for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Tinubu, saying he is the only contestant for the office of President that has the solution to solving the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

The foremost Niger Delta resource control agitator said that he has confidence in the abilities of Tinubu to deliver on his promises because he has carefully studied the political growth and developmental strides of the APC candidate over the years.

Asari further explained that he is supporting the ambition of the APC Presidential Candidate because the people of Kalabari Kingdom are strategic and close to Tinubu than any other candidate contesting for the number one seat.

He said “trust me because you know me. I have paid my dues. I am telling in good authority that Tinubu is the only person that can secure us, the Kalabari people, and protect our resources. If you like throw your votes away. As for me, I have told you the truth.





“Our people are strategic and close to Tinubu than any other candidate contesting for the number one seat in Aso Villa. And that is the position the people of Kalabari need to be in the next democratic dispensation.”