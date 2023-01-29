Gunmen open fire on Police, kill three in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Police command on Sunday, says about three officers were on Saturday night, gun down by yet to be identify hoodlums in Ebonyi.

According to the Police Spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu, the attack on the officers occured at the border between Enugu and Ebonyi checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway also noted that another officer is receiving treatment.

Anyanwu, who noted that the hoodlums operated in two Sienna bus, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He added that another policeman who was shot on the leg is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital in the Ebonyi State Capital.

“Yesterday’s attack by unknown gunmen at Ebonyi/Enugu boundary took place at about 1808hrs.

“Three Police personnel of Operation Safer Highway, fatally injured. Later confirmed dead”

“Hoodlums operated in two sienna vehicles, drove into the Check-point, opened fire on the policemen”, he said.

Gunmen have been unleashing terror in Ebonyi and other South-Eastern states of recent, attacking security operatives and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Saturday’s attack is the latest in the series of deadly attacks on the police and other security agencies in the South-east.

Last December, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Abakaliki, killing a police officer.





The gunmen stormed the checkpoint on a motorcycle on December 5, 2022 and opened fire on the police operatives. The situation forced operatives to return the fire, which led to a shoot-out.

A week earlier, suspected arsonists set ablaze the INEC office in Iboko, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The Federal Government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.