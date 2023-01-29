Sanwo-Olu withdraws from governorship debate with Jandor, gives reasons

Politics
By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos workers PVCs collection,2018 campaign promises, Sanwo-Olu seeks collaboration, Lagos to boost , re-election based on records, Sanwo-Olu charges, Sanwo-Olu tasks entrepreneurs, Invest in human, Sanwo-Olu tasks private bodies, We need $8bn to build a climate-resilient Lagos , Sanwo-Olu charges law , DWTC Extortion: Lagos summons striking bus drivers, NURTW, RTEAN to showdown meeting, Sanwo-Olu virtually inaugurates, engineers Sanwo-Olu approves 100% bursary increment for Lagos indigenes in tertiary schools nationwide, Sanwo-Olu Lekki airport project,mental health rehabilitation home, concern over ambient air pollution, Lagos govt assures timely completion of Lekki-Epe expressway, 2022 Ehingbeti Summit, 2022 Ehingbeti summit, FTAN to honour Gov Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu talks , Parking levy designed to eliminate indiscriminate collections, Okada ban from Sept 1, Lagos prioritise education, Save our community from land grabbers Sanwo-Olu flags off construction, Let’s remain united for peace, stability in Lagos Be disciplined, firm, prudent, Sanwo-Olu tasks commissioners for economic planning, budget, Sanwo-Olu assures of govt commitment to greater Lagos project, Lagos places ban on okada, Insecurity: We have pushed stop and search, Independence anniversary
Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, condemned the “shocking video” trending where a group of thugs were seeing shooting in broad daylight in Surulere area of the state, and has consequently withdrawn from participating at the programme tagged: “The Platform Governorship Debate” holding on January 29, 2023.

The programme is being packaged by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Church family, to feature governorship candidates contesting the 2023 election in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement titled: “Lagos will never condone violence,” copy of which was made available to newsmen by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

The governor condemned the savagery, which he said had portrayed Lagos State, regarded as the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light, declaring that “we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.”

According to him, the decision followed advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, but quickly affirmed that he “holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.”

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government said security agencies are investigating the said video, which has gone viral on the social media, expressing the belief that “they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Text of the statement reads:

“The Lagos State Government has noted the flood of comments sparked by the shocking video of a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere.

“Security agencies are investigating the video, which has gone viral on the social media. We believe they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).


“We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilized and cultured.

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023. The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”

You might also like
Politics

2023: I will run an inclusive government if elected Lagos governor – Jandor

Politics

Let’s remain united for peace, stability in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu tells Ndigbo

Latest News

54th birthday: Lagos PDP sets free education, other agenda for Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu won’t disappoint Lagosians ― APC

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More