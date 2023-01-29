Sanwo-Olu withdraws from governorship debate with Jandor, gives reasons

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, condemned the “shocking video” trending where a group of thugs were seeing shooting in broad daylight in Surulere area of the state, and has consequently withdrawn from participating at the programme tagged: “The Platform Governorship Debate” holding on January 29, 2023.

The programme is being packaged by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Church family, to feature governorship candidates contesting the 2023 election in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement titled: “Lagos will never condone violence,” copy of which was made available to newsmen by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

The governor condemned the savagery, which he said had portrayed Lagos State, regarded as the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light, declaring that “we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.”

According to him, the decision followed advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, but quickly affirmed that he “holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.”

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government said security agencies are investigating the said video, which has gone viral on the social media, expressing the belief that “they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Text of the statement reads:

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023. The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”