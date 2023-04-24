Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, has denied reports by several news media that she is a virgin.

Etiko expressed disappointment on her Instagram page that a better title could not be rumoured about her.

On Sunday, it was widely reported that the actress disclosed she is a virgin at the age of 33.

Social media users were taken aback by the now-false information, eliciting a range of reactions.

She said, “Since yesterday, I have not rested with the news calling her out as a virgin. I did not grant any interview, revealing that I am a virgin. I cannot remember granting any interview saying I am a virgin. They did not give me any better title, like soon to be a billionaire.”

“There was no written word or an interview about virginity and they are all busy with my precious name, which really shows how important and relevant I am.”





