I alone can’t guarantee security in Imo ― Gov Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Tuesday said he alone cannot guarantee security in the crisis-ridden state.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, he said other stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians, among others must engage more with the people to restore peace in the state.

According to him, former political office holders who fail to speak out against the activities of trouble makers have questions to answer.

He said if they had been speaking out in condemnation of the unwholesome activities of those destabilizing the country, things would have been different.

While he noted that he was in the presidential villa to brief the president on the situation in the state, he admitted that all is not well with the country.

The governor admonished that those who are destroying government property must be ready to face the consequences.

Details later…

