I almost lost my sight after my husband descended on me with heavy blows —Wife
•I still love my wife, please, don’t separate us —Husband
A businessman, Monday Francis, has begged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), not to grant his wife, Mercy, divorce, saying he still loves her and cannot let her go.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Monday made the plea while defending himself in a divorce petition filed against him by Mercy.
“I still love my wife very much. I don’t want her to leave me. She wants to divorce me by force.
“She has ganged up with some people who are instigating her against me and telling her to divorce me. I beg this honorable court not to grant her request, ”he said.
The petitioner, Mercy on the other hand, begged the court to grant her prayer on grounds that she cannot continue to live with him.
She also told the court that her husband beats her and that she almost lost an eye on one occasion due to his beatings.
The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, in his ruling urged the couple to explore an out of court settlement.
He thus adjourned the case.
