I’ve failed to satisfy my husband sexually, please dissolve our marriage —Wife

THE Kabushi Local Court, Zambia has heard a testimony in which a woman claimed that she was attacked spiritually by unknown powers which entered her head and settled in her private parts thus preventing her husband from penetrating when having sex.

According to Zambian Observer, this came when Deborah Chipili, 39, sued her husband Johsha Katuta, for divorce stating that she wanted to set him free as the two were unable to have sex.

In her testimony, Deborah narrated that she was a happily married woman until she became unwell.

She said she got sick 2011 and this affected her sleep.

Deborah said her illness still continued and that she has now decided to end their marriage.

“My illness still persist. I, therefore, saw it fit to end our marriage and set my husband free by paying back the dowry he paid on me,”she said.





She explained that whenever she was away from her matrimonial house, she never experienced strange things.

“When I was away from home I was not sick. Everything was fine and I thought maybe it was the house which was causing all these,” she said.

Joshua in his testimony said he loved his wife, however, he does not penetrate during sexual intercourse.

He narrated that all was well when the two got married until his wife started to experience stomach pains.

He said in 2020, his wife, Deborah started having strange feelings, a situation which got worse because of the spiritual attacks.

“She told me that spiritual things entered her through the head and settled on her private parts which hinder me from penetrating,” he said.

He stated that despite the decision by Deborah to divorce him, he is ready to support her financially.

Passing judgment, the senior magistrate, John Kabwe, sitting with senior magistrate Emelda Masuwa, dissolved their marriage as dowry had already been returned.

The court further ordered Joshua to take care of the children’s basic needs.

