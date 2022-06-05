Hundreds of APC members defect to SDP in Kwara

Hundreds of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Kwara State at the weekend dumped the ruling party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Baruten local government area of the state.

The defectors, who were led by an aggrieved House of Assembly aspirant, Prince Umar Sariki Usman, the son of the Emir of Yashikira, while giving reasons for their defection, decried the high-handedness in their former political party.

He also cited alleged imposition of candidates against local zoning arrangements by the APC leadership.

Speaking further, the Makama Yashikira, Alhaji Adamu Yusuf, said that, “We have gentleman agreement of power rotation between Okuta and Yashikira divides making up our constituency. It is now the turn of Yashikira to occupy the Assembly seat. Sadly, the APC decided to breech the agreement and I want to let you understand that an average Batonu man will always stand by his word. That’s why we’ve decided to leave the APC and pitch our tent with the SDP. The SDP is the party and no going back.”.

Receiving the defectors, the state chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Azeez Afolabi, who led other members of the state working committee to Kosinski in the Baruten local government headquarters, promised the defectors a level playing field.

The party chairman also said that the party abhors imposition, high-handedness and cheating, adding that fairness, justice and equity are watchwords of the SDP.





The defectors in turn promised to be loyal to the party, after which they did a symbolic burning of brooms, the APC logo.

