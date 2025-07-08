Group lauds Tinubu wife for N1bn humanitarian donation to Plateau Victims

The Plateau State diaspora group, under the auspices of Plateau State Association, USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), has commended the Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the N1 billion donation to support the victims of recent violent attacks in Plateau State.

The PSA-USA gave the commendation on Tuesday in a statement signed by its National President, Dr Barth Shepkong, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“The Plateau State Association, USA, Inc. (PSA-USA) joins voices across Nigeria and the diaspora in expressing profound appreciation to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her bold and compassionate donation of N1 billion to support humanitarian relief for victims of violent attacks in rural communities of Plateau State.

“This landmark announcement, made on Thursday, July 3, 2025, comes at a critical time when many communities continue to suffer displacement, trauma, and deep economic hardship due to prolonged violence and insecurity.

“The First Lady’s intervention sends a powerful and reassuring message—that no Nigerian community should be forgotten, and that justice and healing must be prioritised at the highest levels of national leadership.

“This is not just a financial gesture; it is a profound symbol of solidarity and care for the people of Plateau,” Dr Shepkong said.

According to him, we commend the First Lady for her unwavering commitment to humanity and for reminding us that compassion must drive public service.

He said as an organisation committed to the well-being of Plateau State, PSA-USA is preparing to mark its 20th Anniversary Celebration in September 2025.

“During this milestone event, the association will officially launch the R64 Diaspora Initiative—a bold, community-driven platform designed to mobilise the Plateau diaspora toward development projects across all 17 Local Government Areas and 64 Development Wards of the state.

“This initiative aligns with the First Lady’s vision by centering vulnerable populations and promoting peace, resilience, and inclusive development,” he said.

Shepkong, therefore, urged relevant government bodies and humanitarian agencies to ensure transparent, timely and impactful deployment of the N1 billion donation so that it reaches those most affected—especially women, children, the elderly, and other underserved groups.

PSA-USA is a non-profit, non-partisan organisation established to build a strong and unified Plateau diaspora community in the United States.

The Association is exclusively dedicated to supporting charitable and educational projects in Plateau State and among Plateau indigenes in the U.S.

Its core mission includes advancing initiatives in education, health, social justice, and economic development—with a focus on the poor, disabled, and underprivileged.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

