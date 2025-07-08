Hailstorm kills four, destroys over 1,000 houses in Kano

No fewer than four persons have lost their lives, with over 1,000 houses destroyed, following a heavy downpour and hailstorm that occurred in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

A member representing the Kiru Constituency at the Kano State House of Assembly, Usman Tasiu, disclosed this while presenting a matter of public importance during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Ismail Falgore.

He stated that “the sad incident affected six communities in the area – Rahama in Badafi Ward, Yakko Town (Yakko Ward), Ungwan Makera (Maraku Ward), Bargoni (Bargoni Ward), Dansociaya Town (Dan-sociaya Ward), and part of Kiru Town last week.”

According to him, “The heavy windstorm and downpour accompanied by a hailstorm brought about the loss of lives, destruction of houses, schools, and markets, and the falling of electricity poles, among other things, devastated the people.”

He stressed the need for urgent assistance to the affected people and communities.

While supporting the motion, a member representing Dala Constituency, Husseini Lawan, urged the state government to provide substantial funds for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to tackle this kind of emergency.

He also called on the state government to direct SEMA to provide immediate relief to the affected communities to cushion the effects of the disaster.

After careful deliberation, the House urged the state government to direct SEMA to provide urgent food and shelter to the affected Kiru communities and other parts of the state, while calling on religious leaders to pray against this kind of disaster.

Meanwhile, the House also called on the state government to improve the welfare of the vigilante group in the state.

A member representing Wudil Constituency, Ali Abdullahi, said the group has been in place since time immemorial and has been assisting the security network, especially in rural areas.

He added that they have been rendering their services for many years, hence the need to support and motivate them.

