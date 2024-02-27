Are you aspiring to be a teacher someday? Even if you’re a student or just completed your mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, this is for you. You can earn beyond minimum wage from teaching either as a home service or as an evening class.

Are you aware some parents do look for teachers who can help tutor their children after school? Yes, it depends on the subject you are very good at. But I’m certain about one thing: Mathematics and English Language are usually in demand.

But wait, where do you fit in? You need to make that decision on your own. Know the age range; is it primary or secondary pupils you’re interested in or kindergarten?

I know some platforms hire teachers; some even do training on YouTube. But you don’t have to bother if you’re a beginner. We have some tips to guide you in exploring the education sector:

Acquaint Yourself with the Curriculum

Acquaint yourself with the curriculum of the subject(s) you’re interested in. You must be up to date on what to teach and how to approach it.

Salary Decision

Decide the amount you’ll be collecting per month. You must already have your price prepared in your mind so you won’t be caught off guard on what to charge when asked — this is not good enough. This decision may determine whether you will eventually earn beyond the minimum wage teaching, or not.

Flexibility

Make your offer flexible. Is it online or offline teaching? You know doing this would make the price vary. I mean the cost of boarding a taxi or data. I think your client should be the one to decide; just make sure you have a price range in mind.

Class Timing

Decide the days and times of the day you’ll be willing to teach. It’s very important. But you can’t do this unless you understand what works for you. You can have many students; it depends on you.

Create a curriculum vitae (CV)

In case you’re finding it difficult to create a unique CV on your own, give it to a professional who will help you with it. All you’ve done academically, the skills you possess, and how you can add to the knowledge of pupils are important.

Promotion Strategies

Don’t underestimate the power of social media. Yes, you can share your intentions via your WhatsApp or social media handles for anyone looking for a tutor for their children or somebody who knows someone.

Take note: because you’re a lesson teacher doesn’t mean you should be shabbily dressed to work. Always be neat.