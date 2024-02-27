All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Uche Nwosu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the implementation of recommendations of Steve Oronsaye on the restructuring and rationalisation of federal agencies, parastatals, and commissions.

The former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government in a Congratulatory Message, said, that the President accepted the advice of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is indicative of a cerebral and decisive leadership poised to return Nigeria on the path of growth by cutting the cost of governance.

He strongly believed that FEC’s decision is informed by the need to enhance efficiency in the Federal service and reduce the cost of governance, while also ensuring national growth and development.

“I believe strongly that the President’s position would bring to an end, the delay in activating the spirit of the document which was submitted in 2012 to the Jonathan administration.

“In 2014, the Jonathan government released a white paper on the report. The Buhari administration, after re-examining the white paper, also released a second white paper in August 2022 but did not implement the report.”

“Next, I expect the eight-man committee, which has a 12-week deadline to ensure that the necessary legislative amendments and administrative restructuring needed to implement the reforms are effected in an efficient manner, hits the ground running.”

“No doubt, Nigeria operates one of the world’s most bloated federal civil service, and only visionary leadership in the class of President Tinubu could have faced the rhythm and taken the Bull by the horn to do what the FEC has recommended, in the interest of all,” he added.