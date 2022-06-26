How Yinka Odunlami’s gift is making way for him

HAVING remained resilient and determined to make his name known to all and sundry, meet Yinka Odunlami, a young and talented footballer whose big dreams seems to be coming to life.

The 21-year-old has achieved a great feat in his life and career after beating all odds and catching the attention of popular superstar footballer, Neymar Jnr. who organised a competition known as the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five which is the Brazilian star’s signature five-a-side tournament bringing players aged 16 to 35 from all corners of the world together to celebrate their shared passion: football.

In the competition that saw over 10,000 participants from over 40 countries around the world display their skills as footballers to see that they are selected to take part in the competition, Odunlami made history by emerging as the only one to be selected from Nigeria.

The tournament which was to hold in 2020 suffered a setback and had to be put on hold due to the Global COVID-19 pandemic, however, the event is now set to hold in 2022.

While speaking about this feat, Odunlami expressed his gratitude to God for making his dreams come true and his eagerness to meet one of the best footballers in the world.

“Getting selected for this opportunity is a dream come true for me. I’ve always put all my heart and soul into being the best at what I do and it feels great knowing that my efforts are not in vain; despite the delay of having to wait for two years, I’m excited that it is happening now and I look forward to meeting Neymar”, he said.

He further added that he felt lucky to be the only one who was selected from Nigeria,promising to make his family and country proud.

“I feel lucky to have been selected. From all the entries that came from Nigeria, I happen to be the only one who got selected; it’s a privilege that I don’t take for granted, I’m grateful to God for it and I look forward to making my family and Nigeria proud,” he added.

