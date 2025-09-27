How would you react if you caught your spouse in bed with someone else?

Infidelity is as old as marriage. Intriguingly, it is common in society and not even taken seriously in most cultures, families and homes. Unfortunately, these days, not only does it frequently make headlines and trend on social media, but it also tops the list in civil court cases and is the major cause of divorce. But, while the thought and act of infidelity can stir all forms of emotions, it is not easy to know how one can react to it. SERIFAT OMOBOLANLE and RUMAYSAH ONIBUDO asked some people how they would react if they caught their spouse in such an act.

Sulaimon Azeez

It would be devastating, no doubt. Infidelity is bad. When it involves someone I know, the pain doubles. My immediate reaction would be anger, but I would avoid physical confrontation because that would only make things worse. Instead, I would end the marriage rather than live with constant suspicion.

Adeola Lawal

Such a discovery would crush me completely. I have always believed that loyalty is the foundation of marriage. So, catching my partner with a familiar person would feel like my whole world had collapsed. In that moment, I would probably not speak, because anything I do in anger could become regrettable. I would try to control my anger and tell that person not to come near me or my family again. And, for my partner, I would forgive him, but I need time to heal. Nevertheless, I would protect my marriage.

Abiodun Atulute

My immediate reaction would be anger. I would make sure I give that person a mark with a cutlass or a bottle before he leaves. And, for my wife, I would send her out of my house that day because there is nothing like a settlement or reconciliation.

Suliyat Oke

I would feel betrayed by my partner and the other person. The shock would probably overwhelm me, but I know myself enough to say I would walk away without creating a violent scene. At that moment, the other person would not go unpunished. I will record her and post it online. And, for my husband, I would forgive him later, but not instantly.

Abeeb Adebayo

Neither of them would leave peacefully. I would make sure I beat them up into a coma. Because I know myself enough to say I would walk away without creating a violent scene.

Motunrayo Elijah

I would be very disappointed, not only in my partner but also in the other person. It would be one of those moments where silence speaks louder than words. I do not believe in violence, but I believe in setting boundaries. I would leave the house immediately and come back for a settlement. My husband has to gift me something worthy, such as a house, a car, or a huge amount of money, to be forgiven.

Idayat Adeyemo

The first thing I would do is to remain calm and say “A’udhu billahi” because if I allow anger to take over, things could get very ugly. I would rather walk away than commit something I would regret for life. But, sincerely, I would keep asking myself how it got to happen. How did the person even get that close to my partner to the point of sharing my matrimonial bed? I believe that if a wife makes her husband truly happy, he would not have the desire to bring another woman into the home. If he must cheat, he should do it outside, but bringing someone into our bed is the highest level of disrespect and betrayal.

Abdulwadud Akintola

That is the end of the relationship because that is something I would never forgive, never condone, and would never forget. It is not just infidelity; it is the deepest form of betrayal. Bringing another person, especially someone familiar, into my matrimonial bed is crossing a line that would never be repaired. Trust is the foundation of marriage, and once that trust is destroyed in such a manner, there is no future left for the relationship. Even if apologies are made, the image and the pain will remain forever in my heart. The moment I discover such a thing, the marriage is over. No second chances. I would walk out of the marriage and never look back because my dignity and peace of mind are worth more than staying in that situation.

Idowu

I would leave them and walk out of the house so I would not end up doing something I cannot take back. I am a chill guy, and in that moment, the anger might be too much. So, instead of fighting or causing a scene, I would rather remove myself completely. It is painful. But, at least, I know I did not lose my temper or destroy myself because of what they did. Once it reaches the level of bringing someone else into our bed, the relationship is already finished.

Akorede Okunowo

I would not fight or shout, because raising my voice would not change what has already happened. I would allow the other person to leave quietly, then I would tell my partner to leave the house as well for that period. I need space to breathe, think, and calm down before I decide what to do next. If she respects me at all, she would give me that space. Whether the relationship survives after that depends on how I feel later. But, in that moment, my first action is to send her out and take control of my peace.

Samad Olowogbendu

If I walk into my room and see them together, honestly, my first reaction would be shock. I would not even believe what my eyes are seeing, especially if the other person is someone I know. I would keep asking myself, why of all people? It would cut deeper than words can explain. I do not think I would scream or fight, but would feel something inside me break. Right there, and then, I would tell my wife to get out, and that would be the last day she calls herself my partner.

Paramole Fuhad

I would not even know whether to laugh or cry if I walked in on that. The shock would make me feel sick to my stomach, like I want to vomit, and I might even collapse from the weight of it. After all the years and the trust we shared, everything would break inside me in that moment. My action would be simple — she must leave my house immediately. Everything I bought stays right where it is, and she walks out with only what she originally brought. It would be a very dark and painful chapter in my life, because that kind of betrayal cuts beyond repair.

Toyosi Amosu

My mouth would be full of words I might later hate myself for. The urge to smash something would burn hot, but I would not give them that satisfaction. I would take a breath, lock the door behind me, and start doing things that actually matter — photos for proof, a small bag of essentials, my keys changed, and a call to someone I trust. Let them live with their guilt. By God’s grace, I would not kill anyone. I would walk away and begin to pick up the pieces.